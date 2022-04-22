Sports

Indian Premier League: Decoding Andre Russell's performance versus Rashid Khan

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 22, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan has a good record against Andre Russell (Image Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Saturday. It's expected to be a fine contest as the tournament has crossed the halfway mark. One of the major highlights will be the contest between Andre Russell and Rashid Khan. Both are key players for their respective teams. We decode the key numbers.

Russell Russell's IPL numbers and performance against GT bowlers

Russell has scored 81 runs off 31 balls against Mohammed Shami, while the latter has dismissed him once in IPL. Against Hardik Pandya, he has scored 27 runs off 17 balls, while the GT skipper has dismissed him once. In the IPL, Russell has scored 1,879 runs from 91 matches at an average of 30.30. He also has 78 wickets to his name.

Do you know? Andre Russell's performance against Rashid Khan

As per Cricketpedia , West Indian big-hitter Russell has scored just 10 runs off 13 balls against the Afghan wrist-spinner, while the latter has dismissed him twice in five meetings.

Rashid Rashid's IPL numbers and performance against KKR

In 12 matches against KKR, Rashid has picked 12 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/19. Overall, he has played 82 IPL matches to date. He has bagged 99 scalps with an average of 20.92. He has an economy rate of 6.35. Rashid's best returns in an IPL match are 3/7.

Information Their performances in IPL 2022

Rashid has picked six wickets so far in IPL 2022, having contested six games at 26.66. He has an economy rate of 6.66. On the other hand, Russell has slammed 179 runs so far at 44.75. He has also picked six wickets at 24.66.

Information Rashid on the cusp of claiming 100 IPL wickets

With 99 wickets from 82 games, Rashid is just one wicket short of achieving the special milestone of claiming 100 wickets in the IPL. Notably, DC's Axar Patel (98) is another bowler who can enter the elite club this season.