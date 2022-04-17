Sports

Decoding Dinesh Karthik's numbers in the IPL 2022 season

Decoding Dinesh Karthik's numbers in the IPL 2022 season

Written by V Shashank Apr 17, 2022, 09:48 pm 3 min read

Dinesh Karthik has the most runs in death overs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@DineshKarthik)

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed Delhi Capitals (DC) to script their fourth win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Dinesh Karthik emerged as the star of the show for the Challengers. He is enjoying a purple patch in his career. His 34-ball 66* propelled RCB to 189/5 in 20 overs. Here, we decode Karthik's numbers for this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karthik is currently playing his 15th season in IPL.

Interestingly, it's his second run with the Royal Challengers.

Karthik couldn't perform to his potential in 2015, amassing only 141 runs at 12.82.

However, he has compensated for the same with blistering knocks in the season underway.

Perhaps, Karthik could put an end to RCB's quest for a maiden IPL title this season.

Karthik Karthik lights up Wankhede with his 34-ball 66*

Batting first, RCB lost three wickets in the first seven overs. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli couldn't do much. Fortunately, Glenn Maxwell rose to the ante (55). Later, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed toyed with DC's bowling attack to add 97* runs for the sixth wicket. Karthik punched five fours and five sixes while striking at 194.12.

Quote I have bigger goals, says Dinesh Karthik

"I have bigger goals. I've been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I am doing everything I can to be part of the India team," said Karthik in the post-match presentation.

India Karthik eyes a spot in the Indian cricket team

The T20 World Cup is set to take place in Australia in October-November this year. And, Team India would be needing every bit of experience to grab hold of the trophy they last won in 2007. Karthik last played a T20I in February 2019 (vs Australia). However, his noticeable form in IPL 2022 could put him radar for selection as a middle-order batter.

T20I How has Karthik fared in the T20 Internationals?

In 32 T20Is, Karthik has racked up 399 runs at 33.25. He has struck at a commendable rate of 143.53. He was a member of the India squad that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Karthik's last six knocks read 30(13), 22*(18), 5(6), 33*(16), 1(3), and 8*(3). He struck his best, a 29-ball 48, against WI in 2017.

IPL Karthik's staggering numbers in IPL 2022

Karthik has slammed 197 runs in six innings at a prolific average of 197.00. The middle-order batter is the highest run-getter for RCB in their campaign underway. He has struck at an astonishing rate of 209.57. His scores so far this season read 32*(14), 14*(7), 44*(23), 7*(2), 34(14), 66*(34). Notably, he has whacked 136 runs in the death overs this season, averaging 136.00.

IPL A look at Karthik's IPL career in numbers

Karthik (219) is the second-most capped player in the cash-rich league, with MS Dhoni (225) occupying the top spot. He has amassed 4,243 runs at 26.85 while striking at 132.06. He has pummeled 20 fifties. He has top-scored for his side on 25 occasions. Also, Karthik has bagged 119 catches and affected 32 stumpings. He has seven Player of the Match awards to show.