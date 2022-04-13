Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma elects to field

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

PBKS take on MI (Photo credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are set to face each other in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. MI have lost all four games so far this season. PBKS have won two and lost two matches. Here we present the toss update and other details.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

The pitch in Pune will offer assistance to both batters and bowlers alike as seen this season. Anything around the 175-run mark will be a decent total on board. Batters need to set themselves in and play the desired shots. Two games have been won by the team which batted first before the chasing sides sealed the next two.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Rohit Sharma has racked up 740 runs versus PBKS at a strike rate of 139.1. In 14 matches against Punjab, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken 19 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/15. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada has taken 10 wickets in 10 games versus MI with the best bowling performance of 2/23.

Details H2H record, timing, and TV listing

The two teams have played 28 games so far. MI have pocketed 15 wins. PBKS have sealed 13 victories. The last three seasons have seen both teams winning and losing a game each. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription). The game will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Information Tymal Mills is back for MI

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi. Interestingly, Tymal Mills has returned for MI, replacing Ramandeep.

Information PBKS field the same playing XI

PBKS Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh