IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Here is the match preview

Published on Oct 07, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians to clash in Abu Dhabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the 55th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the evening encounter of Friday's double-header. This will be the penultimate clash of the league stage. SRH will play their last match this season, while MI still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Here is the match preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians boast a slightly better record than SRH in the head-to-head encounters. In 17 matches, MI have won nine with a win percentage of 52.94. Meanwhile, SRH have managed to win eight (win percentage: 47.06). Since IPL 2019, MI have won four of the five matches against SRH. Notably, MI defeated SRH in the first match this season.

Details

A look at the details

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be held concurrently with the final game of the season (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST). The wicket has been lucrative for the batters lately. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

MI

MI expected to play the same XI

MI were at their best against Rajasthan Royals. They brought in Ishan Kishan and James Neesham in place of Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya. Both moves turned out to be fruitful for them. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

SRH

Umran Malik will pose a threat to MI batters

SRH earned their third victory in the season on Wednesday. They beat RCB in the final-ball thriller. Fast bowler Umran Malik once again impressed with his speeds. He will challenge the MI batters this time. Probable XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

Performers

Here are the top performers

Kieron Pollard has aggregated 418 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of 148.22 against SRH. On the bowling front, Bumrah has scalped 13 wickets with a best haul of 3/24 against them. Against MI, David Warner owns 661 runs at a strike rate of 138.86, while Bhuvneshwar has accounted for 18 wickets with a best haul of 3/21.