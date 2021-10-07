Spain beat Italy, reach UEFA Nations League final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 01:08 pm

Spain beat Italy 2-1 to reach Nations League final

Spain ended Italy's record 37-game unbeaten run to reach the UEFA Nations League final. Ferran Torres scored a brace for Spain as the 2010 world champions got revenge for the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final loss against the Azzurri. Notably, Italy were also reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute. Spain will face France or Belgium in Sunday's Nations League final. Here's more.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Manchester City's Torres scored his first with a volley after a cross from Mikel Oyarzabal. He teamed up with Oyarzabal once again, scoring a header back across goal this time. Italy saw skipper Leonardo Bonucci getting sent off for two bookings in the 42nd minute. Lorenzo Pellegrini's late goal saw Italy pull one back but they couldn't find an equalizer.

Torres

Brilliant Torres scripts these feats

Torres has raced to 12 goals for Spain in just 21 games in all competitions. As per Opta, six of the last seven shots by Torres on target for Spain in all competitions ended in a goal. Since September 1, 2020, Torres has scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for Spain, more than double that any other player in this period (Alvaro Morata, 5).

Twitter Post

Torres is enjoying a dream run

🇪🇸 Ferran Torres has now scored 12 goals in 21 games for Spain ⚽️⚽️#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/SlVsKKUq6Q — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 6, 2021

Records

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, the two games with least possession of Italy under manager Roberto Mancini have been against Spain (29.8% in the Euro 2020 semi-finals and 25.2% today in the Nations League semi-finals). This is the first time Spain have scored two goals against Italy at an Italian stadium since November 1998 in a friendly game (2-2).

Twitter Post

A rare defeat at home for Italy

Italy's suffer first competitive defeat on home soil since September 1999. #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/9vUBJY11gn — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 6, 2021

Do you know?

Unwanted numbers for the Azzurri

Italy have conceded more than one goal in a single match only for the second time under Mancini since the 3-1 defeat against France in June 2018. Italy suffered their first competitive defeat on home soil since September 1999.