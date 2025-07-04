'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan's gritty army officer look unveiled  

Production details

'Battle of Galwan' to start rolling this month

The production of Battle of Galwan is set to begin in July in Ladakh. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the first schedule will be shot in Ladakh for about 25 days, followed by an extended shoot at a studio in Mumbai. The film's team plans to shoot several action sequences at real locations in Ladakh before moving on to studio shots. The announcement poster comes hours after Khan teased the film's poster in a cryptic tweet.