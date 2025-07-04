'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan's gritty army officer look unveiled
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The motion poster, shared by Khan on social media on Friday, features him in military uniform with blood dripping from his face and a proud mustache. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict between Indian and Chinese troops.
Production details
'Battle of Galwan' to start rolling this month
The production of Battle of Galwan is set to begin in July in Ladakh. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the first schedule will be shot in Ladakh for about 25 days, followed by an extended shoot at a studio in Mumbai. The film's team plans to shoot several action sequences at real locations in Ladakh before moving on to studio shots. The announcement poster comes hours after Khan teased the film's poster in a cryptic tweet.
Film's focus
About the India-China clash in Ladakh
The film Battle of Galwan will depict the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed border region of Ladakh. The clash, which took place on June 15, 2020, resulted in casualties on both sides and was the first deadly encounter in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years. The fighting involved hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, as firearms were prohibited in that area.