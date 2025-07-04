Salman Khan shares cryptic post, teases next film's first look
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), where he spoke about "working hard in the right direction." However, fans are wondering if this is Khan trying to tease his next project. The actor has reportedly been prepping for a film based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020.
'Work hard in the right direction...': Khan
In the post, Khan was seen wearing a blue T-shirt, standing in a room with a poster behind him on a table. He wrote, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan (Work hard in the right direction. God will bless your efforts, and make you a master of your skills)."
Fan reactions
Fans speculate about the Galwan-based movie
Fans were quick to point out the poster in Khan's post. One fan zoomed in on the image and said, "Look at Galwan Film Poster." Another asked, "All the best with the shooting of the Galwan movie. BTW, is that poster of your new film, behind you?" While a fan pointed out, "#Galwaan Paint Poster."
Khan gives a sneak peek of his next movie
Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 3, 2025
In English…you translate.🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/13yoW6btZx
Career update
Khan was last seen in 'Sikandar'
Khan's last outing was in Sikandar, which he co-starred in with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also featured Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar. In this AR Murugadoss directorial, Khan plays Sanjay Sikandar Rajkot, who is trying to redeem himself after a tragic incident. Despite its star-studded cast, the film didn't fare well with the fans or the critics.