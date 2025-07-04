Salman Khan shares cryptic post, teases next film's first look 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), where he spoke about "working hard in the right direction." However, fans are wondering if this is Khan trying to tease his next project. The actor has reportedly been prepping for a film based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020.

Post details 'Work hard in the right direction...': Khan In the post, Khan was seen wearing a blue T-shirt, standing in a room with a poster behind him on a table. He wrote, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan (Work hard in the right direction. God will bless your efforts, and make you a master of your skills)."

Fan reactions Fans speculate about the Galwan-based movie Fans were quick to point out the poster in Khan's post. One fan zoomed in on the image and said, "Look at Galwan Film Poster." Another asked, "All the best with the shooting of the Galwan movie. BTW, is that poster of your new film, behind you?" While a fan pointed out, "#Galwaan Paint Poster."

Twitter Post Khan gives a sneak peek of his next movie Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan.

In English…you translate.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/13yoW6btZx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 3, 2025