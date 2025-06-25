Salman Khan preps for Galwan film with intense altitude training 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming war drama with director Apoorva Lakhia. The film, which is yet to be titled, will see Khan play the role of late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu , who was martyred during the India-China Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. To get into shape for this demanding role, Khan has reportedly started specialized fitness training focusing on general fitness and high-altitude acclimatization.

Training facilities Khan has upgraded his gyms to meet training requirements According to a report by Mid-Day, Khan has upgraded his two gyms at his Khandala farmhouse and Bandra apartment to meet the current training requirements. A source told the publication that Khan is training for four hours daily and is undergoing circuit training focusing on different muscle groups. The exercises are aimed at building strength, endurance, and cardiovascular improvement, which is crucial for high-altitude travelers.

Production timeline Look test in July, shooting schedule in August Lakhia has reportedly scheduled a look test for Khan in early July, with the first shooting schedule set to begin in August. In between these two events, Khan will start his altitude training as a significant portion of the film will be shot in Ladakh. The source added that this training involves regularly exposing the body to higher altitudes so it can adjust to lower oxygen levels.