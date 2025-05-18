Jio Studios may produce Salman Khan-Apoorva Lakhia's action-thriller: Report
What's the story
Jio Studios is in talks to collaborate with Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia for their next movie.
The project, which follows Khan's Sikandar, is inspired by India's Most Fearless 3 and is set against the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Jio Studios has begun discussions with Apoorva Lakhia. The banner believes that it is a tale that deserves to be told on celluloid."
Production details
Jio Studios to finalize after Lakhia's recce trip
The source further added, "Apoorva Lakhia is expected to go on a recce to Ladakh on Tuesday, May 20."
"Once he's back, the budget will be worked upon. Once this and other things become clear, Jio will take a call, and if they are interested, they'll sign on the dotted line."
If Jio Studios comes on-board, it'll be the first full-fledged partnership between the prestigious production house and Khan.
Past collaborations
Khan's previous work with Jio Studios
Khan's last collaboration with Jio Studios was a cameo in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.
The source further added that Lakhia is excited to get started on the project.
"Apoorva has acquired a new office in Fun Republic Lane, Andheri, Mumbai and is working hard day and night on this project. He's geared up and wants to ensure that it turns out to be a film to watch out for."
Production timeline
Khan's role and film production timeline
Per reports, the film will go on floors in July and star Khan as an army officer.
The film is slated to be an important addition to Khan's filmography and is creating a lot of buzz in the industry.
Lakhia has previously directed Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, and Haseena Parkar, among others.