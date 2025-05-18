What's the story

Jio Studios is in talks to collaborate with Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia for their next movie.

The project, which follows Khan's Sikandar, is inspired by India's Most Fearless 3 and is set against the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Jio Studios has begun discussions with Apoorva Lakhia. The banner believes that it is a tale that deserves to be told on celluloid."