Apple iOS 26 launches soon: How it'll transform your iPhone

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest operating system, iOS 26, at the upcoming annual iPhone event next month. The company has already released a public beta version of the new OS, giving users a taste of what's to come. A significant change in this update is the introduction of Liquid Glass, a new translucent design that will be used across all Apple platforms.

Design overhaul Liquid Glass - a fresh direction for Apple's UI Liquid Glass is a "new translucent material" that makes apps and widgets see-through, while still allowing the screen to switch between dark and light modes. The new design also features buttons with a floating look in several apps like Phone and Maps. Although the design overhaul has been controversial, some appreciate it as a fresh direction for Apple's interface.

Feature highlights Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages The iOS 26 update brings a host of new features, including a redesign of the Phone app. It now lets you scroll through contacts, recent calls, and voicemail messages on one screen. Another major addition is Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages for real-time conversations with speakers of different languages. Group chats will also get polls to simplify decision-making among friends.

Enhanced capabilities Visual Intelligence and communication safety in FaceTime iOS 26 also brings Visual Intelligence, a feature that lets you search for anything on your iPhone screen. The Photos app is getting its tabbed interface back with separate spaces for Library and Collections. Plus, there's a new "Communication Safety" feature in FaceTime that pauses communications when nudity is detected, using on-device detection for privacy concerns.

User experience iPhone lock screen gets more customization options The iPhone lock screen gets more customization options in iOS 26, including a new clock style, 3D wallpaper effects, additional widgets, and improved focus mode options. The update also brings enhancements for AirPods users like "studio-quality" audio recording for clearer sound in noisy environments. A camera remote control feature will let you take photos or start/stop video recording with just one press on your AirPods.