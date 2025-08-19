Next Article
This protein found in your hair can fix your teeth
Scientists at King's College London have found that keratin—the same protein in your hair—can actually repair tooth enamel and help prevent early decay.
When added to teeth, keratin teams up with minerals in saliva to rebuild a protective layer, almost like natural enamel.
Keratin can heal tiny cracks and stop enamel erosion
Keratin doesn't just slow down damage like fluoride—it can heal tiny cracks and stop enamel erosion altogether.
Soon, you might see affordable toothpaste or gels using wool-derived keratin on shelves within the next two to three years, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly way to keep your teeth strong without changing taste or texture.