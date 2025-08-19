Vivo V60 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched

What about offers and availability?

The V60 5G comes in four versions: starting at ₹36,999 (8GB/128GB) and going up to ₹45,999 (16GB/512GB).

You can grab one on Vivo's site or major retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

There are some sweet launch perks too—a free one-year extended warranty and six months of no-cost EMI if you want to spread out your payments.