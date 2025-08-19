Next Article
Vivo V60 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched
Vivo just dropped its latest phone—the V60 5G—in India, aiming squarely at folks who love snapping photos.
It sports a triple camera setup tuned by Zeiss Optics for sharper shots, plus a gorgeous quad-curved AMOLED display.
Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and with dual IP68/IP69 ratings, it's built to withstand tough conditions.
What about offers and availability?
The V60 5G comes in four versions: starting at ₹36,999 (8GB/128GB) and going up to ₹45,999 (16GB/512GB).
You can grab one on Vivo's site or major retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.
There are some sweet launch perks too—a free one-year extended warranty and six months of no-cost EMI if you want to spread out your payments.