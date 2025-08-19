Scientists reveal 'secret sauce' behind fine chocolate flavor

Researchers have made a major breakthrough in understanding how cocoa bean fermentation affects chocolate flavor. The study, published in Nature Microbiology, was conducted by a team from the University of Nottingham and focused on beans fermented at cocoa farms in three Colombian regions: Santander, Huila and Antioquia. The findings could help create new flavors by manipulating the fermentation process.

Research findings Microbial differences across regions The study revealed that the fermentation process at Santander and Huila farms was similar, but the beans from Antioquia farm showed different temperature and pH patterns. This difference was likely due to a different group of microbes. The researchers used genetic sequencing to identify these microbes across multiple sites in Colombia and beyond, exploring their genes to identify potential flavor substances they could produce during fermentation.

Microbial discovery 'Secret sauce' microbes The research team identified nine microbes that could produce the notes of a fine flavor cocoa when combined. They introduced this community to sterile cocoa beans and allowed them to ferment. The result was a cocoa with floral, fruity, and citrus notes but less astringency and bitterness. Professor David Salt, co-author of the study, referred to these microbes as "the secret sauce."