Sennheiser Profile Wireless mic launched in India Technology Aug 19, 2025

Sennheiser just launched its Profile Wireless microphone system in India, aimed at solo creators who want pro-level audio without the hassle.

It's part of their 2.4 GHz series and is compact enough to take anywhere.

The mic is priced at ₹19,900, but you can grab it for an introductory ₹15,990 on Amazon right now.