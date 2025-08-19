Sennheiser Profile Wireless mic launched in India
Sennheiser just launched its Profile Wireless microphone system in India, aimed at solo creators who want pro-level audio without the hassle.
It's part of their 2.4 GHz series and is compact enough to take anywhere.
The mic is priced at ₹19,900, but you can grab it for an introductory ₹15,990 on Amazon right now.
The mic is built for long shoots and creative flexibility
The Profile Wireless packs a clip-on mic, mini windshield, and magnetic mount. You can connect it straight to your phone, laptop, or camera—no apps needed.
The receiver supports upgrades for dual-mic setups and works with external lav mics or as a wireless boom.
With up to 7 hours of battery life and 16GB storage (enough for about 30 hours of recording), plus handy adapters included in the box, it's built for long shoots and creative flexibility.