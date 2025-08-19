Why ex-Google AI pioneer advises against pursuing PhD in AI

Jad Tarifi, the founder of Google 's first generative AI team, has questioned the relevance of traditional academic paths in the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence (AI) . In a recent interview with Business Insider, he suggested that instead of pursuing advanced degrees, one should focus on niche areas or even skip them altogether. He stressed the need for empathy, social skills, and emotional intelligence in today's job market.

Academic critique 'PhD might be outdated' Tarifi's comments come as a challenge to the long-held belief that advanced degrees guarantee success in tech. He said, "AI itself is going to be gone by the time you finish a PhD." This means those who spend five or more years pursuing a doctorate may find that the field has already moved on by then.

Niche focus Focus on niche areas or skip it altogether Having earned his own doctorate in AI in 2012, Tarifi spent nearly a decade at Google. He didn't sugarcoat the realities of pursuing a PhD, calling it a "painful" process suited only for the deeply obsessed. For everyone else, he suggested focusing on niche areas where AI is still nascent like biology or skipping advanced studies altogether.

Skill shift More than just technical skills Tarifi emphasized that the most valuable qualities in the AI-driven era are not purely technical. He said success may depend on empathy, social skills, and emotional intelligence—traits that help people use AI tools creatively and effectively. This echoes Y Combinator founder Paul Graham's warning about low-level programming jobs disappearing due to AI's efficiency at routine tasks.

Job challenges Tough job market for CS graduates Tarifi's caution comes as computer science graduates across the US are facing one of their toughest job markets in years. Many who once thought coding would lead to six-figure salaries are now unemployed despite high tuition fees. Entry-level programming roles, once an industry stepping stone, are being automated by AI tools that can generate and debug code in seconds.