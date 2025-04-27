CBFC approves 'Thunderbolts*' with U/A certificate; check runtime
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered the muting of five objectionable words in the Hollywood superhero film Thunderbolts*.
The words include "a**," "a**hole," "d**ks," "b***h," and "prick," reported Bollywood Hungama.
The studio agreed to the CBFC's demands and got the censor certificate on April 23.
The film has a runtime of 127 minutes and has been rated U/A 13+.
About the film
Know more about the new MCU film
The Marvel film has been directed by Jake Schreier.
It will premiere on May 1 in India and on May 2 in the United States.
It has an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell, among others.
The film will be released in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX.
Clash
The movie will clash with several biggies
Thunderbolts* will clash with multiple movies at the box office.
These are Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's Raid 2, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's The Bhootnii, Nani's HIT: The Third Case, and Suriya's Retro.
Out of these, it is expected to face the most competition from Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.