What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered the muting of five objectionable words in the Hollywood superhero film Thunderbolts*.

The words include "a**," "a**hole," "d**ks," "b***h," and "prick," reported Bollywood Hungama.

The studio agreed to the CBFC's demands and got the censor certificate on April 23.

The film has a runtime of 127 minutes and has been rated U/A 13+.