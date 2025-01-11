Diljit Dosanjh looks unrecognizable in new photos from 'Punjab '95'
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled new stills from the heavily-delayed biographical drama, Punjab '95.
The film is based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
In the photos, Dosanjh is seen in a gritty, raw, and rugged avatar, sitting on the floor with a bloodied and bruised face.
His simple kurta and turban hint at an emotionally charged and intense storyline.
Dosanjh has also announced that the film will finally release in February.
Diljit Dosanjh has announced that the much-awaited film on Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra is set to release in February ! #DiljitDosanjh #SardarJaswantSinghKhalra pic.twitter.com/77m8jY2x6k— 𝑮𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒏 (@iamgurpreetmaan) January 11, 2025
Censorship challenges
'Punjab '95' faced scrutiny from CBFC
The film had made headlines last year for its infamous run-ins with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The board suggested between 85 to 120 cuts, including the removal of Khalra's name from the film.
This recommendation was viewed as disrespectful not just to Khalra but also to his family.
Title controversy
CBFC's proposed title change for 'Punjab '95' sparked outrage
The CBFC also asked the makers—director Honey Trehan and producer Ronnie Screwvala—to reconsider the title Punjab '95. The title refers to the year Khalra disappeared in September 1995.
A decade later, six Punjab police officers were convicted for his murder.
The proposed edits sparked outrage among fans and critics alike, who viewed them as an erasure of the film's authenticity and cultural significance.
Narrative
Khalra's daughter's initial apprehension about the film
Punjab '95 delves into Khalra's role in probing the disappearance and killings of Sikh youths during the Punjab insurgency between 1984 and 1994.
Navkiran, Khalra's daughter, earlier revealed that the family was initially not sure about a movie as they knew it would face severe opposition.
However, Trehan's methodical approach and determination convinced her that her activist-father's story should certainly reach audiences.