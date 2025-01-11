What's the story

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled new stills from the heavily-delayed biographical drama, Punjab '95.

The film is based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

In the photos, Dosanjh is seen in a gritty, raw, and rugged avatar, sitting on the floor with a bloodied and bruised face.

His simple kurta and turban hint at an emotionally charged and intense storyline.

Dosanjh has also announced that the film will finally release in February.