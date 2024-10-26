Summarize Simplifying... In short The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids across five states, investigating a scam involving the unauthorized sale of fake concert tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh.

The scam, which used social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram for distribution, led to the seizure of mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards.

The ED aims to expose the financial networks behind these scams and trace the proceeds generated from these illegal activities.

ED searches in five states over ticket fraud

ED raids 5 states over Coldplay, Diljit concert ticket scam

By Chanshimla Varah 02:47 pm Oct 26, 202402:47 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a massive search operation in five Indian states—Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore—over illegal ticket sales for upcoming concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh. The move comes after several First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered over fraudulent ticket sales for the much-awaited concerts. The probe focuses on illegal ticket sales for Dosanjh's "Dilluminati" tour and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

Investigation progress

ED seizes evidence, uncovers illegal ticket sales network

The ED searched more than 13 locations in the five states under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. In these operations, incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards used in the scam were seized. An ED official revealed their investigations have found people selling unauthorized and fake tickets on social media. The agency aims to investigate these illegal ticket sales, expose financial networks backing these scams, and trace crime proceeds generated from these activities.

Scam tactics

Social media platforms used for distributing fake tickets

The probe also found that several people took to Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to sell fake tickets. For instance, a woman from the national capital and her friend were reportedly duped of ₹15,000 and ₹6,000 respectively by a scammer on X. Dosanjh has been on a US and Europe tour before commencing the Indian leg. After Delhi shows on October 26 and 27, his tour will head to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.