She left a note expressing remorse for not meeting expectations and cited academic stress as the cause.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are several helplines available, including AASRA, Roshni NGO, COOJ, Sneha India Foundation, and Vandrevala Foundation.

17-year-old Delhi girl jumps off roof after failing JEE

By Chanshimla Varah 02:25 pm Oct 26, 202402:25 pm

What's the story A 17-year-old girl in New Delhi allegedly died by suicide after failing to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), police said on Saturday. According to authorities, they received a PCR call at 11:25am on Friday saying that a girl had jumped from the roof of a building's seventh floor in Okhla Main Market.

Suicide note reveals academic pressure, unmet expectations

The police revealed that she left behind a suicide note for her parents. In the note, she sought forgiveness for failing to pass the JEE. The note mentioned study pressure and not living up to expectations as reasons for her extreme step. "Proceedings under 194 BNSS are underway," said the Delhi Police, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).