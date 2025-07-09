England's highest totals against India in Lord's Tests

Across eras, the Lord's Cricket Ground has witnessed several historic moments. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has had some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest team totals for England against India at Lord's (Test cricket).

#1 653/4d in 1990 Test Only once have England scored in excess of 650 runs against India at Lord's in Tests. They compiled 653/4d in the 1990 Lord's Test, riding on Graham Gooch's incredible 333. Notably, Gooch is England's only triple-centurion against India in Test cricket. England later won by 247 runs as Gooch slammed another ton. He has the highest aggregate for a batter in a Test.

#2 629 in 1974 Test As per ESPNcricinfo, England's biggest-ever Test win at Lord's came against India in 1974. The English side, led by Mike Denness, won that Test by an innings and 285 runs. Notably, India were bowled out for 302 and 42 in that match. England racked up 629 in their only innings, with Dennis Amiss, Denness, and Tony Greig scoring tons.