These Indian batters own 300-plus Test runs at Lord's

Lord's Cricket Ground , the "Home of Cricket," has seen its fair share of Indian cricketing glory. The venue hosted India's first-ever Test match in 1932 under Col CK Nayudu's captaincy. However, it took 54 long years for the team to register their maiden win there—a historic moment in 1986 led by Kapil Dev 's men. India have overall won three Tests here so far. On this note, let's look at Indian batters with 300-plus Test runs at this iconic venue.

#4 Vinoo Mankad - 333 runs Vinoo Mankad features on this list despite featuring just twice in Tests at Lord's. He hammered 333 runs across four innings at a sensational average of 83.25, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes three 50-plus scores, including a memorable 184 in the third innings of the 1952 Lord's Test. This remains the highest individual score for an Indian batter here.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar - 340 runs Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian to complete 1,000 Test runs on England soil. His tally at Lord's read 340 runs across 10 innings (5 Tests) at a decent average of 34. The tally includes two fifties, with his best score being 59. It must be noted that no other Indian has as many or more Test caps at Lord's than Gavaskar.

#2 Rahul Dravid - 354 runs Rahul Dravid is second on this list with an impressive tally of 354 runs across seven innings at Lord's. He averaged a stunning 59 at the 'Mecca of Cricket', having tallied two fifties and a ton across four Test appearances. The hundred came in his final Test outing at the stadium (103* in 2011).