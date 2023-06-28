Sports

The Ashes: Steve Smith achieves a unique record at Lord's

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 28, 2023 | 10:15 pm 2 min read

Steve Smith has become the fourth batter to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Test cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Steve Smith has become the fourth batter to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Test cricket. Smith, who has gone past 50 on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test, continued his fine run at this venue. As per Cricbuzz, Smith has equaled the likes of Frank Woolley (1921-1926), Warren Bardsley (1912-1926), and Nasser Hussain (2001-2002) for four successive 50-plus scores.

A solid knock on offer from Smith

Smith came to the crease after the departure of David Warner with Australia's score reading 96/2. He batted with purpose and ease, keeping the scoreboard ticking along. Smith shared a solid 102-run stand for the third wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne (47). He has also shared an unbeaten 50-plus stand alongside Travis Head to keep Australia ahead against England.

Smith's record at Lord's in Test cricket

Smith has scored over 400 runs at Lord's at an average of 60-plus. Versus England, he is playing his fourth Test here, having breached 400 runs at an 84-plus average. He has clocked one ton and three fifties so far (including today's knock). Meanwhile, he played one Test here versus Pakistan in 2010, scoring 13 runs.

1,900-plus partnership runs between Smith and Labuschagne

Smith and Labuschagne have added 1,900-plus partnership runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, since 2019, the pair has added 1,958 runs across 33 Test innings at an average of 63.16. They have nine century-plus stands in the bag. They have had the most partnership runs since 2019.

Smith surpassed 9,000 Test runs earlier today

Earlier in his innings, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings to reach the milestone. In terms of matches, Smith is the fastest (99), having bettered Brian Lara's tally (101 Tests). Smith came to the match needing 31 runs to reach the milestone.

