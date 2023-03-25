Sports

Ex-Australia captain Tim Paine hints at coaching role post retirement

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 25, 2023

Tim Paine captained Australia in 23 Test matches (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Australian skipper Tim Paine has hinted at taking up a coaching role. He recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Tasmania's last Sheffield Shield game this season turned out to be his last cricket match. Paine has been a long-term servant of Tasmanian Cricket and hence he was given a 'guard of honor' as he walked off the field. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

In a career than spanned over a decade, Paine had the opportunity to lead Australia in 23 Tests. He has also served Cricket Tasmania for a long time.

His leadership skills and man management will be key if he intends to take up a coaching role.

The Tasmanian has played 136 List A matches and 154 First-Class games which proves his vast experience.

What did he say about his post-retirement plans?

"It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted saying by cricket.com.au. The 38-year-old has indicated that he would still like to stay associated with the game even after retiring as a player. Hence coaching could be a viable option.

A look at his career numbers

After making his debut in 2009 in international cricket, Paine scored 1,534 runs from 35 Tests at an average of 32.63. He amassed 890 runs in 35 ODIs at 27.81. He has a solitary hundred and five fifties. Paine also played 12 T20Is scoring 82 runs. He has hammered 3,971 runs in 136 List A matches and 6,490 runs in 154 First-Class outings.

Paine's stats as Australia captain

The Tasmanian wicket-keeper batter led Australia in 23 Tests and won 11 out of them. In those 23 Tests, he amassed 909 runs at an average of 28.40. Paine smashed six fifties in the longest format as the Australia captain. Paine took over the captaincy from Steve Smith who was banned for the ball-tampering incident in 2018.

The controversy that forced him to step down as captain

Paine stepped down from Australian captaincy in 2021. His sexting scandal was out in the public and he was facing severe backlash. Reportedly, he had sent an inappropriate image of himself along with explicit text messages to a female co-worker at Cricket Tasmania in 2017.