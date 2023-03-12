Sports

Virat Kohli smashes his career-best Test score versus Australia: Stats

Mar 12, 2023

Kohli managed 186 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Virat Kohli smashed a superb 186-run knock versus Australia in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad. Resuming Day 4 on 59, Kohli converted the score to his 28th Test century. A record-breaking knock saw Kohli register his 75th international century. He also brought up a Test ton after 41 innings in the format. India managed 571 in response to Australia's 480. Here's more.

28th Test ton for Kohli

On Sunday, Kohli slammed his first hundred in the longest format since November 2019. This was also his first 50-plus score in 16 Test innings. Kohli equaled South Africa's Hashim Amla and Australia's Michael Clarke in terms of Test centuries. Among active players, only Root (29) and Smith (30) own more Test tons.

Virat Kohli completes 75 international centuries

With his 75th international ton, Kohli is now only behind batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (100). Earlier in the series, he became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 international runs (549 innings). He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and averages over 53. Besides 75 tons, he boasts 129 half-centuries in international cricket. He has succumbed to ducks 33 times in his career.

Kohli smashes a Test century after 41 innings

Before this knock, Kohli went as many as 41 Test innings without a ton. He crossed the 50-run mark only six times in this period. Kohli's last Test century came against Bangladesh (136) in Kolkata. Before the ongoing Ahmedabad game, he featured in 23 Tests after that Kolkata Test. He tallied 1,028 runs in this period at a paltry average of 25.70.

His numbers versus AUS

Kohli now owns eight tons versus Australia in the longest format. He hammered his best score versus Australia, eclipsing his previous best tally of 169. Kohli has raced to 1,979 runs versus Australia at 48.26. He has eight tons and five fifties. At home, Kohli has managed 500-plus runs in 17 innings. Away from home, he has 1,352 runs at 54.08.

Kohli part of several defining partnerships in Ahmedabad

On a track good for batting, Kohli came to the crease when India were 187/2. He shared a 58-run stand alongside centurion Shubman Gill on Day 3. He shared another 64-run stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja for the fourth wicket. Kohli then found a company in Srikar Bharat, adding 84 runs before he stitched a 162-run stand alongside Axar Patel.

How has the match panned out?

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) clocked centuries as Australia posted 480 while batting first in Ahmedabad. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a six-wicket haul (6/91). India, in reply, got off to a brilliant start, with their top-four batters getting runs. Besides Kohli, opener Shubman Gill also smashed 128. India managed 571 in the end. Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon claimed three-fers.

Kohli's summary in the longest format

Courtesy of his 186, Kohli has raced to 8,416 runs at 48.93. Besides his 28 tons, he also carries 28 fifties. He owns 4,144 runs in 50 home Tests 60.05. His tally of 14 Test tons at home is the fourth-most for an Indian. He tallies 4,215 runs at 41.73 in away Tests and 57 runs at 28.5 in his only neutral Test match.