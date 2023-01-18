Sports

Who is the fastest batter to 1,000 ODI runs? Stats

Who is the fastest batter to 1,000 ODI runs? Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 18, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Gill became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI run (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Extending his purple patch in 50-over cricket, Shubman Gill slammed a record-breaking double-century. The young opener accomplished the milestone in the series opener versus New Zealand in Hyderabad. The dasher batted aggressively and brought up his ton off just 87 deliveries before going the extra mile. Notably, Gill also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. Here are the stats.

Second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, as mentioned, has become the second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He accomplished the milestone in his 19th innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Pakistan's Fakhar still tops the list

Pakistan opener Fakhar remains the fastest to 1,000 runs in the format. It took him just 18 innings to reach this landmark. Fakhar, who made his ODI debut in June 2017, completed 1,000 ODI runs on July 22 a year later (against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo). The senior opener scored a brisk 85 as Pakistan won the match by 131 runs.

Imam, Gill follow Fakhar

Months after Fakhar achieved this feat, his opening partner Imam touched the 1,000-run mark in the format. He took one more inning than Fakhar to unlock the achievement. Gill has joined Imam on the list. Imam scored a century in that match, against South Africa in Centurion. He slammed a 116-ball 101 as South Africa won the match by 13 runs (D/L method).

Viv Richards set a record in 1975

On June 7, 1975, West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards became the fastest batter to 1,000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in his 21st innings (against England). Over the years, several legendary batters, including Kevin Pietersen (2006), Johanthan Trott (2011), Quinton de Kock (2014), Babar Azam (2017), and Rassie van der Dussen (2021) have matched Richards' feat.

What about other Indians?

As stated, Kohli and Dhawan follow Gill on this list. Kohli completed his 1000th ODI run in 24 innings in 2010, while Dhawan accomplished the milestone three years later, taking as many innings.

Most runs in career's first 19 ODI innings

Gill now has the most runs by a batter in the career's first 19 ODI innings (1,102). The Indian batter broke the record of Fakhar, who slammed 1,089 runs in this regard. Imam (1,011), Richards (971), and Van der Dussen (939) are the others.