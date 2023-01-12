Sports

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav completes 200 international wickets: Key stats

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was all over the Sri Lankan batters (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was all over the Sri Lankan batters in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He decimated SL's middle order as the visitors got bundled out for 215. Kuldeep took three wickets for just 51 runs in 10 overs. In the process, the Indian spinner completed 200 wickets across formats. Here are the key stats.

Kuldeep returns with a bang!

Kuldeep struck in his first over on his return to ODI cricket. He replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who is sitting out due to a sore finger, as per the BCCI. The former jeopardized the Sri Lankan batters in the middle overs, removing Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/51). The 28-year-old, playing his 74th ODI, has raced to 122 wickets in the format.

Kuldeep completes 200 international wickets

Kuldeep has become the 23rd Indian player to have taken 200 wickets across formats. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has 200 wickets from 107 internationals at an average of 23.83. The tally includes as many as five five-wicket hauls.

A look at Kuldeep's white-ball numbers

Kuldeep's numbers in white-ball cricket are startling. He owns 122 ODI wickets from 74 games with the best haul of 6/25. He has the best bowling figures by an Indian left-arm spinner in ODIs. Kuldeep is the fastest Indian spinner to take 100 ODI wickets. He became the first-ever Indian to claim two international hat-tricks. In T20Is, he averages 14.02, having taken 44 wickets.

Kuldeep averages 20.66 in his last six ODIs

Kuldeep's figures in his last six ODIs read 10-0-38-2, 8-0-39-1, 9-0-49-1, 4.1-1-18-4, 10-1-53-1, and 10-0-51-3. He has taken 12 wickets at an incredible average of 20.66 in this period in the format. He maintained an economy rate of 4.84.

What about his Test numbers?

Kuldeep, who made his Test debut in 2017, owns 34 wickets in eight games. Besides three fifers, he also has a couple of four-wicket hauls in Tests. He also boasts a Test five-for on Australian soil. His other Test five-wicket haul was recorded vs West Indies at home. Notably, Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner to record fifers in each of the three formats.