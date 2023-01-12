Sports

Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, format, timing, telecast details

India last won the Hockey World Cup in 1975 (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The 2023 edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is set to get underway on January 13. The tournament will take place in the Indian state of Odisha for the second time in succession. India are one of the favorites to taste glory this time around. Their only WC triumph was recorded in 1975. Here's the full schedule of the tournament.

Format of the competition

16 teams are taking part in the competition. The sides are divided into four groups of four teams each. While the table-toppers from each group will directly advance to the quarter-finals, the second and third-place teams in each group will play the crossover round to determine the other four quarter-finalists. Four quarter-finals, two semis, and a summit clash will subsequently decide the winner.

Presenting the 16 participating teams

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa. Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan. Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile. Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales.

Argentina and South Africa are to meet in the opener

The opener will meet South Africa meeting Argentine at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. India will start their campaign against Spain later on the same day in Rourkela. Defending champions Belgium, who tasted glory in 2018, will meet Korea in their opener on January 14. Later in the day, the Netherlands, the last edition's runners-up, will lock horns with Malaysia in their opener.

Here are the important dates

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the entire Hockey World Cup. The quarter-finals will take place on January 24-25, with the semi-finals scheduled on January 27. The final will take place on January 29 in Bhubaneswar.

A look at the past winners

Pakistan have clinched the title most times (4). Besides clinching the inaugural edition in 1971, they tasted glory in 1978, 1982 and 1994. India's only title came in 1975. Netherlands and Germany are the only two teams that have won the title at home. Australia and Netherlands have clinched the title thrice. Germany has two titles under their belt. Belgium clinched the preceding edition.

India's performance at the Hockey World Cup

India last won the tournament in 1975, finishing second and third in 1973 and 1971, respectively. Team India wound up sixth in the 2018 edition. As per TOI, it would be the first instance since 1982 when India play at a Hockey World Cup as a medalist from the last Olympics. India ended a 41-year-long wait by winning bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Where to watch the Hockey World Cup?

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while live-streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Schedule on January 13

Argentina Vs South Africa - Pool A - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 1 PM Australia Vs France - Pool A - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 3 PM England Vs Wales - Pool D - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 5 PM India Vs Spain - Pool D - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 7 PM

Schedule on January 14

New Zealand Vs Chile - Pool C - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 1 PM IST Netherlands Vs Malaysia - Pool C - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 3 PM IST Belgium vs South Korea - Pool B - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 5 PM IST Germany Vs Japan - Pool B - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 7 PM IST

Schedule on January 15

Spain Vs Wales - Pool D - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 5 PM IST England Vs India - Pool D - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 7 PM IST

Schedule on January 16

Malaysia Vs Chile - Pool C - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 1 PM IST New Zealand Vs Netherlands - Pool C - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 3 PM IST France Vs South Africa - Pool A - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 5 PM IST Argentina Vs Australia - Pool A - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 7 PM IST

Schedule on January 17

South Korea Vs Japan - Pool B - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 5 PM IST Germany Vs Belgium - Pool B - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 7 PM IST

Schedule on January 19

Malaysia Vs New Zealand - Pool C - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 1 PM IST Netherlands Vs Chile - Pool C - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 3 PM IST Spain Vs England - Pool D - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 5 PM IST India Vs Wales - Pool D - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar - 7 PM IST

Schedule on January 20

Australia Vs South Africa - Pool A - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 1 PM IST France Vs Argentina - Pool A - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 3 PM IST Belgium Vs Japan - Pool B - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 5 PM IST South Korea Vs Germany - Pool B - Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela - 7 PM IST

Schedule of Crossovers

2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D - January 22 - Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - January 22 - Bhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - January 23 - Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - January 23 - Bhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST

Schedule of Quarter-Finals

1st Pool A vs Winner C1 - January 24 - Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST 1st Pool B vs Winner C2 - January 24 - Bhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST 1st Pool C vs Winner C3 - January 25 - Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST 1st Pool D vs Winner C4 - January 25 - KBhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST

Schedule of semi-finals, final

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 - January 27 - Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 - January 27 - Bhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST Third & Fourth Place Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 - January 29 -Bhubaneswar - 4:30 PM IST Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - January 29 - Bhubaneswar - 7:00 PM IST