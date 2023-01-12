Sports

2nd ODI: India bowl out SL for 215, bowlers shine

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 12, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the 2nd of the three-ODI series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the Playing XI, ran riot. The former took three wickets as the tourists suffered a batting collapse. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail, taking three wickets. Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando slammed a defiant half-century for SL.

SL compile 51/1 in first 10 overs

Sri Lanka were off to a balanced start after skipper Dasun Shanaka elected to bat. Openers Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando negotiated Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who swung the ball early. Siraj dismissed Avishka in the sixth over. Nuwanidu and Kusal Mendis kept SL afloat in the next four overs. The Lankans compiled 51/1 in the first 10 overs.

Kuldeep returns with a bang!

Kuldeep struck in his first over on his return to ODI cricket. He replaced Chahal, who is sitting out due to a sore finger, as per the BCCI. He jeopardized the Sri Lankan batters in the middle overs, removing Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and skipper Shanaka (3/51). The 28-year-old, playing his 74th ODI, has raced to 122 wickets in the format.

Kuldeep completes 200 international wickets

Kuldeep has become the 23rd Indian player to have taken 200 wickets across formats. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has 200 wickets from 107 internationals at an average of 23.83. The tally includes as many as five five-wicket hauls.

A historic fifty on debut

Sri Lanka opener Nuwanidu Fernando has made a sensational start to his international career, slamming a fifty on his ODI debut. The right-handed batter scored dot 50 off 63 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries. Notably, he became the sixth Sri Lankan batter to score 50 or more on ODI debut. Nuwanidu added 73 runs for the second wicket along with Mendis.

Sixth SL batter to slam half-century on ODI debut

As mentioned, Fernando became the sixth SL batter to clock a fifty on their ODI debut. He joined Ashan Priyanjan (74), Chamara Silva (55), Sidath Wettimuny (53*), Ashen Bandara (50), and Kusal Mendis (51) in the elite list.

Siraj stamps his authority

Right-arm seamer Siraj yet again stamped his authority in a 50-over match. He got rid of opener Avishka before dismissing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara to close SL's innings. Siraj finished with figures of 3/30 in 5.54 overs. The Indian pacer exhibited sheer pace and deceptive variations throughout the match. Siraj was exceptional both at the start and death.