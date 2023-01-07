Sports

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

India will look to put up a clinical act in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. The hosts failed to chase a 207-run target. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka (56*) shone as SL grabbed their maiden away win over India in T20Is since 2016. The news from the center is that Hardik Pandya has won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will hold this affair. The venue averages a first innings total of 179 across four matches played here. Chasing sides have won on two occasions. Pacers can be influential compared to spinners. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

Here's the head-to-head record

India enjoy an 18-9 win-loss record against the Lankans in the format (NR: 1). At home, the Men in Blue boast a 12-3 record (NR: 1).

A look at the key performers (T20Is)

Suryakumar Yadav has slammed 1,466 runs at 43.11. He struck a sublime 36-ball 51 in the second outing. Axar Patel has amassed 267 runs and 36 wickets across 39 matches. He picked two wickets in the last game, followed by a 31-ball 65. Dasun Shanaka's last five scores against India: 56*, 45, 33*, 74*, and 47*. Umran Malik has clipped seven scalps at 26.71.

Playing XI of India and SL

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal