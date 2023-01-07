Sports

Adelaide International 1, Djokovic overcomes Medvedev to reach final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1 after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the semis on Saturday. Djokovic has started the year on a strong note and will be aiming to continue in the same vein with the Australian Open coming. Djokovic has now earned 22 victories in his last 23 tour-level matches.

A look at the match stats

Both players served five aces each and Djokovic had one double fault more (3) compared to Medvedev's two. Djokovic had an 89% win on the first serve and converted two out of three break points. He won a total of 61 points.

Djokovic takes a 9-4 lead against Medvedev

Djokovic, who won his 3rd career honor here in Adelaide back in 2007, seeks his 92nd title. He now leads Russia's Medvedev 9-4 in his ATP H2H series. leads 8-4 in his ATP H2H series. Notably, Djokovic has now beaten Medvedev in four successive matches.

Djokovic tweaks his left leg

Djokovic had a scary moment as he tweaked his left leg and during the 5-2 changeover was forced to leave the court for a medical timeout. "Thankfully it was nothing too serious. If it was, I wouldn't be able to continue, so I just tried with [a] medical timeout, some anti-inflammatories, and kind of settled in after a few games," Djokovic said.

Djokovic to face Korda

Djokovic will take on Sebastian Korda in the final. The 22-year-old American led Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(5), 1-0 when the Japanese retired. Korda is appearing in his fifth ATP Tour final.