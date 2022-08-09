Sports

Karen Khachanov claims his 200th match win: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 09, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Karen Khachanov has a 200-154 win-loss record (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Russia's Karen Khachanov secured his 200th ATP match win after beating Francisco Cerundolo at the National Bank Open on Monday. The former won 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3, improving to a 200-154 win-loss record. Khachanov struck five aces and 22 winners in that match that ran for over two hours. He will take on either Marin Cilic or Borna Coric in the second round.

It has been quite a journey for Khachanov, who won his maiden ATP Tour match in St Petersburg in 2013.

His maiden ATP title came in 2016 (won the Chengdu Open, an ATP 250 event).

Notably, each of his four tour-level titles have come on hard courts.

In 2019, Khachanov rose to a career-high number eight in the ATP Rankings.

2018 Three titles in 2018, including his maiden ATP Masters 1000

Three of Khachanov's four ATP titles came in 2018. He defeated France's Lucas Pouille in the final to win Open 13 in Marseille. Khachanov then clinched the Kremlin Cup, beating Adrian Mannarino in the final. In the semis, the Russian defeated his compatriot Daniil Medvedev. Later, Khachanov registered his first and only ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters.

Feats Feats attained by Khachanov in Paris

Khachanov overcame Filip Krajinovic, Matthew Ebden, John Isner, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, and former world number one Novak Djokovic to win the Paris Masters. He became the first Russian to win a Masters 1000 tournament since Nikolay Davydenko (2009 Shanghai Masters). Khachanov, then ranked 18th, was the lowest-ranked player to claim a Masters 1000 title since Ivan Ljubicic (2010 Indian Wells).

Information Khachanov won silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Khachanov defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, James Duckworth, Diego Schwartzman, Ugo Humbert, and Carreno Busta to assure himself of a medal. The Russian settled for the silver medal after losing the final to Zverev.

2022 Khachanov is 26-18 in 2022

Khachanov presently has a win-loss record of 26-18 in the ongoing season. Earlier this year, he reached his sixth ATP singles final after beating Marin Cilic at the Adelaide International 1. The former lost the final to top seed Gael Monfils. Khachanov qualified for the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth round at Roland Garros.