2022 Wimbledon: Nadal to have a scan on abdominal injury

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

Rafael Nadal played through pain in his win over Taylor Fritz (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Rafael Nadal reached the 2022 Wimbledon semis after edging past Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller. The 22-time Grand Slam champion played through an injury, calling for a trainer in the second set for abdominal problem. And now, he is set to undergo a scan on the abdominal injury before his semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios. Here we present further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The injury almost forced Nadal out of his match against Fritz but he carried on and got the job done eventually.

Nadal was desperate to complete the match and afterwards he said that he ignored calls from his dad and sister to quit as he struggled with his movement.

Nadal had a medical timeout as well, besides a strapping on his abdomen previously.

Injury Rafa to undergo some more tests

Rafa confirmed that he has been playing through pain over the last few days and he will undergo tests. "It's obvious that today is nothing new. I had these feelings for a couple of days. Without a doubt, today was the worst day," he said. "[There has] been an important increase of pain and limitation. Tomorrow I am going to have some more tests."

Rafa Rafa will take a call ahead of his semis clash

Against Fritz, Rafa went off court during the second set, with the doctor giving him anti-inflammatories and painkillers. The physio also tried to relax his muscles. Rafa stated later on that it's hard to leave a tourney like Wimbledon even if the pain is hard. However, Rafa is wary of his health and said he will not jeopardize the same for the Kyrgios clash.

Quote [Retiring] is something that I hate to do, says Rafa

The match against Fritz saw Nadal make a comeback in a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 contest. Afterwards Rafa said he doesn't like to retire midway. "[Retiring] is something that I hate to do," the 36-year-old said. "So I just keep trying, and that's it."

Rafa won the 2022 French Open title, playing with an injured foot. He stayed afloat after having endured two weeks of injections for pain on the left foot. The injury was bothering him even before the start of the event. He played with a numb foot and won the title. Earlier in March, he suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

Numbers Key numbers for Rafa

Nadal has raced to a 35-3 win-loss record in 2022. The Spaniard has maintained his 100% record in Grand Slams this year. He has won 19 matches in a row. Rafa had earlier won the 2022 Australian Open and then claimed the trophy at Roland Garros. Nadal has raced to a 58-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Slams, his win-loss record reads 310-41.

Information Nadal to face Kyrgios in the semis

Nadal owns a 6-3 win-loss record over Kyrgios in their head-to-head duels. Nadal has won each of the pair's last three matches, including the quarters match in Indian Wells earlier this year.

Twitter Post WATCH: Rafa's thoughts during the quarters match

"For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"



The mentality of a champion who never quits#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/PEKGN1R9fU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022