Rafael Nadal wins the 2022 French Open title: Records broken
Rafael Nadal has beaten Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title in Paris on Sunday. Rafa claimed victory in straight sets to down an in-form Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, Rafa has sealed a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal has also won his 14th Roland Garros honor. Here are the details.
Nadal now has a 305-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 112-3 here in Paris. This was his 30th Grand Slam final and he now has a 22-8 win-loss record in finals. Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals. His Slam tally reads: AO (2), French Open (14), Wimbledon (2), US Open (4).
Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 30-3. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open. He lost in the final in Indian Wells, quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. Rafa has won his fourth title this year.
Rafa made his Roland Garros debut in the year 2005. He won the title in his debut season. His 14 titles have come in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022. He was ousted in the quarters in 2015 and semis in 2021. He suffered a fourth-round exit in 2009 and a third-round defeat in 2016.
Rafa had beaten Daniil Medvedev to win the 2022 Australian Open. He came back from two sets down to defeat the Russian 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. And now, Rafa has pocketed the French Open, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0 at Slams this year.
Nadal beat Jordan Thompson in the first round 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. In the second round, he overcame Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. In the third round, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. He downed Felix Auger Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Rafa then beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. He was leading against Alexander Zverev before the German retired.
Ruud, who reached his maiden Grand Slam final, has a 13-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He suffered three successive third-round exits in Paris prior to this. Overall, he has a 20-14 win-loss record at Slams.
As per ATP, the 36-year-old Nadal surpassed Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion in history. Gimeno had won the title at 34 years and 10 months in the year 1972. Nadal won the 2020 trophy aged 34 years and 4 months.