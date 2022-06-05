Sports

Rafael Nadal wins the 2022 French Open title: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2022, 09:01 pm 3 min read

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the final (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Rafael Nadal has beaten Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title in Paris on Sunday. Rafa claimed victory in straight sets to down an in-form Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, Rafa has sealed a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal has also won his 14th Roland Garros honor. Here are the details.

Slams 305-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Nadal now has a 305-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 112-3 here in Paris. This was his 30th Grand Slam final and he now has a 22-8 win-loss record in finals. Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals. His Slam tally reads: AO (2), French Open (14), Wimbledon (2), US Open (4).

Wins 4th title for Rafa in 2022

Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 30-3. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open. He lost in the final in Indian Wells, quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. Rafa has won his fourth title this year.

Roland Garros Rafa's performance at Roland Garros

Rafa made his Roland Garros debut in the year 2005. He won the title in his debut season. His 14 titles have come in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022. He was ousted in the quarters in 2015 and semis in 2021. He suffered a fourth-round exit in 2009 and a third-round defeat in 2016.

Information Rafa has a 14-0 record at Slams this year

Rafa had beaten Daniil Medvedev to win the 2022 Australian Open. He came back from two sets down to defeat the Russian 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. And now, Rafa has pocketed the French Open, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0 at Slams this year.

Journey 2022 French Open: A look at Rafa's journey

Nadal beat Jordan Thompson in the first round 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. In the second round, he overcame Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. In the third round, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. He downed Felix Auger Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Rafa then beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. He was leading against Alexander Zverev before the German retired.

Information Ruud's Grand Slam numbers

Ruud, who reached his maiden Grand Slam final, has a 13-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He suffered three successive third-round exits in Paris prior to this. Overall, he has a 20-14 win-loss record at Slams.

Information Oldest French Open champion

As per ATP, the 36-year-old Nadal surpassed Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion in history. Gimeno had won the title at 34 years and 10 months in the year 1972. Nadal won the 2020 trophy aged 34 years and 4 months.