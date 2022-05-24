Sports

2022 French Open: Novak Djokovic through to second round

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2022, 03:00 pm 1 min read

Djokovic won the opening game in straight sets (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic began his French Open journey this year with a straight-set win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. The Serbian ace dropped just four games as he clocked a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier. Djokovic is playing his maiden Grand Slam this year after having been deported from Australia earlier this year. Here are the details.

Words Djokovic reflects on his match

"Have to be pleased with the start [to the tournament]," Djokovic said after his win. "Beginning of the match, until I really got used to and adapted to his game, it was difficult to go through him. He's very quick, one of the quickest players on the tour." Djokovic also said he managed to find the right serves and that helped him.