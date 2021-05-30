2021 French Open: Osaka progresses, Kerber's poor run continues

May 30, 2021

Naomi Osaka made 35 unforced errors before winning her first-round match at Roland Garros

Women's singles world number two Naomi Osaka progressed to the second round of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday. The four-time Grand Slam champion overcame Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-6. However, Osaka made 35 unforced errors in the match. Former world number one Angelique Kerber was beaten by qualifier Anhelina Kalinina. Here's more.

Osaka extends her unbeaten run at Slams

The 23-year-old Osaka has won the last two Grand Slams - the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. With her victory, she is now on an unbeaten run of 15 matches at Grand Slams. Osaka has never managed past the third round at Roland Garros and she will be keen to better her show this time around.

It's a work in progress, says Osaka after win

Osaka, who doesn't boast of a sound record at Roland Garros, had skipped the 2020 event after pocketing the US Open title. After her win, Osaka said she is a work in progress and is keen to get better. "I would say it's a work in progress. Hopefully, the more I play, the better I get," said Osaka.

Osaka to face Ana Bogdan next

Osaka managed to win 89 percent of points behind her first delivery. She also fired in 39 winners compared to 19 from Tig. Despite her 35 unforced errors, Osaka showed her character against her 63rd-ranked opponent. Next up for the second seed is another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan. The 28-year-old beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets.

Debutant Kalinina wins as Kerber's poor French Open record continues

26th seed Kerber failed to address her recent slump after facing another first-round exit here at the Roland Garros. All of these losses have come in straight sets. Ukraine's 139th ranked Kalinina, who made her French Open debut, broke Kerber's serve on six occasions. This was the eighth time in 14 appearances in Paris that Kerber has exited in the first round.

Spaniard Paula Badosa impresses

Spain's 33rd seed Paula Badosa continued her stellar clay-court season with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Lauren Davis of the United States. Badosa has reached the semi-finals or better in her last three events, which have all been on clay courts, at Charleston, Madrid, and Belgrade respectively. Badosa is now on a six-match unbeaten run on clay. She fired 27 winners against Davis.