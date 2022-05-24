Sports

Daniel Vettori, Andre Borovec named Australia's assistant coaches: Details here

May 24, 2022

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed the assistant coach of the Australia men's cricket team. He will work alongside his compatriot Andre Borovec, a former Victoria wicket-keeper. The duo will join the coaching staff ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in June. Notably, Vettori was also with the Australian side during the Pakistan tour earlier this year.

Statement 'A very strong and unified group', says Vettori

On his appointment, Vettori lavished praise on the Australian side that toured Pakistan. "I was really impressed with what I saw of the group in Pakistan in the way they approached preparation, planning and playing," he said. "It's a very strong and unified group which has the potential to have a very rewarding and hopefully successful period ahead."

Coaching A look at Vettori's coaching stints

This is not the first time Vettori has ventured into coaching. He was previously a spin-bowling consultant with Bangladesh. The former New Zealand all-rounder was also the head coach of Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL), Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.