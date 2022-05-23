Sports

Bundesliga 2021-22: Champions Bayern Munich's season in numbers

Written by V Shashank May 23, 2022, 11:06 pm 3 min read

FC Bayern concluded their campaign in Bundesliga 2021/22 with a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena on May 14. Bavarians had a 2-0 lead but allowed the hosts to crawl back into the game. Nonetheless, FCB had captured the league title after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund 3-1 and three matches to spare. We decode Bayern's numbers in Bundesliga 2021/22.

Match Bayern fail to beat Wolfsburg in the final league game

Full-back Josip Stanisic slotted a beautiful header to give Bayern an early lead. Thomas Muller then swung a left-footed cross toward Robert Lewandowski who netted a header into the corner. Jonas Wind pulled one back for Wolfsburg at the 45th minute. Later, Max Kruse scored an equalizer after getting past Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez to slot home a Micky van de Ven cross.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bayern Munich's continued dominance in Bundesliga isn't something unknown to the football fraternity.

They have won the prestigious German title in each of the last 10 editions, totaling a record 31 honors.

Julian Nagelsmann would be a happy man, given he pocketed his maiden league title with the Reds and a second overall since joining in 2021.

Information Another trophy in cabinet for Lewandowski

Lewandowski could be departing FC Bayern after having spent eight seasons. He has won a staggering 19 titles with the Reds, including eight Bundesliga titles. He has also won a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, three DFB-Pokals, and five DFL-Supercups.

Feat Lewandowski attains a special feat in Bundesliga 21/22

Lewandowski had yet another scintillating campaign with the Bavarians in Bundesliga 2021/22. He netted 35 goals along with four assists across 34 appearances. He finished as the highest goal-scorer. As per Opta, it is the seventh time the Pole finished as the leading goal-scorer in Bundesliga, equaling Gerd Muller's record. Thomas Mueller was highly enthralling, having managed 13 goals and a league-best 25 assists.

Performance Lewandoswki has made 416 goal contributions for FC Bayern

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for FC Bayern. It is the highest goal tally by a player across competitions in Europe's top five leagues since his arrival in 2014. Notably, he has been involved in 416 goal contributions (72 assists and 344 goals). He is also a two-time recipient of the European Golden Shoe (2020-21, 2021-22).

Information Bayern Munich chronicle a noteworthy team record

As per Opta, Bayern Munich have scored 49 away goals in Bundesliga in 2021/22. With that, they have set a record for most away goals by any side in a single season in the division.