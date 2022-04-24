Sports

Premier League, Liverpool beat Everton 2-0: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 11:26 pm 2 min read

Liverpool overcame Everton at home (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool edged past Everton 2-0 in a crucial Premier League encounter at Anfield. After Manchester City's 5-1 drubbing of Watford on Saturday, Liverpool knew they had to get three points and stay in touch with their rivals. The win sees the Reds stay one point below champions City with five more games to go for both sides. Here are the records broken.

Scenario What's the scenario between Liverpool and City?

After 33 games, Liverpool have clinched 24 wins, seven draws, and two losses. They have a total of 79 points, having forwarded 85 goals and conceding 22 times. On the other hand, City have 80 points from 33 games. Pep Guardiola's side has scored 80 goals, besides letting in 21. There's hardly anything to separate these two.

LIVEVE Liverpool get the job done

Everton made Liverpool fight and showed resistance in the Mersyside derby. However, the Reds found a way to get one past the Toffees with Andy Robertson scoring the opener after 62 minutes, hading home home Mohamed Salah's cross. Substitute Divock Origi sealed the deal when he headed in Luis Diaz's bicycle kick with six minutes left.

Information Everton in a position of bother

Everton are placed 18th and have a six games in hand to overturn their fortunes. They faced their 19th loss in the ongoing season and have conceded 55 goals. They are wo points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played a game more.

Numbers Notable numbers for he Reds

Liverpool (79) sit 50 points above Everton (29) in the Premier League table this season. As per Opta, this is the joint-biggest lead Liverpool have had over their Merseyside rivals in the competition at the end of a day (also 50 at the end of 2019-20). Origi has now scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool (twice as many against others).

Opta stats Contrasting stats for Liverpool and Everton

Liverpool have scored the most headed goals of any side in the Premier League this season (13). Notably, Robertson has scored two and assisted four of them (6). Everton completed 32 passes in the first half at Anfield, This is now the fewest by a team in the opening period of a PL game since November 2006 (30 by Watford against Portsmouth)