Premier League: Chelsea earn crucial win, beat Tottenham 2-0

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 12:16 am 3 min read

Chelsea overcame Spurs in the Premier League (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Chelsea earned their first Premier League win after four matches, beating Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Two second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva saw Chelsea claim victory and stay a point below Liverpool. Meanwhile, Spurs suffered a maiden Premier League defeat under Antonio Conte. They were unbeaten in nine league games under Conte, who took over the club in November 2021.

Context Why does it matter?

This is massive three points for Chelsea, who have played more games than the teams surrounding them.

Chelsea have played two more games than Liverpool, whom they trail by a point.

They have also played four more than Spurs, three more than Arsenal, and two more than Manchester United.

With an intense top-four battle in the cards, this win was highly immense.

Record Chelsea hold a 100% record versus Spurs this season

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have been too good against London rivals Spurs. This was the fourth straight win for the Blues this season against Spurs in all competitions. Earlier in the season, Chelsea thrashed Spurs 3-0 in the PL. Recently, the Blues bested Conte's side 2-0 and 1-0 across two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. And now, they claimed another massive victory.

Table What does this result mean?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Having played 24 matches, Chelsea claimed their 13th win this season (P24 W13 D8 L3). They have scored 48 goals, besides conceding 18. Meanwhile, Tottenham are seventh, having missed the chance to go fourth. They have 36 points from 20 matches, suffering their sixth defeat of the season. They are two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played two games fewer than the latter.

CHETOT How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea had the better chances in the first half but weren't clinical in front of goal. Harry Kane put Spurs ahead but his goal was ruled out for a foul on Silva by VAR. A super strike from Ziyech helped Chelsea right after the break before Silva latched on to a cross from Mason Mount to give his side a two-goal lead.

Opta stats Feats achieved by Silva and Mount

Thiago Silva (37y 123d) is the oldest player to score in the Premier League since February 2013 after Ryan Giggs. Chelsea mid-fielder Mount has registered his 20th assist for the side since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. This is the best tally by any player at the club in this period across all competitions.

Do you know? 500-plus points in London derby games

As per Opta, Chelsea have earned 501 points from their 272 London derby matches in the Premier League. They are now the first side to reach 500-plus points in such fixtures in the history of the competition.

Do you know? Unique record for Conte

As per Opta, Tottenham have won just one of their last 32 away Premier League games against Chelsea (D10 L21). Their last win was in April 2018 with current boss Conte in charge of the Blues that day.