La Liga, Real Madrid 2-2 Elche: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 11:55 pm 2 min read

Real held Elche 2-2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid came from behind to draw 2-2 against Elche in La Liga. Real are now four points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. Lucas Boye handed Elche the lead before half-time. Pere Milla then made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 76th minute. However, Luka Modric scored a penalty in the 82nd minute before Eder Militao got the equalizer 10 minutes later. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

Real were down and things looked difficult with just 14 minutes left in the clock for the end of regulation time.

Modric's penalty awarded by VAR was crucial which led to Real make a comeback.

Substitute Militao then guided his header to hand Real a a point.

Real have won just two of their last five league matches but lead the proceedings.

Details How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Real provided an early pressure, creating several chances but weren't that clinical in front of goal. In the 32nd minute, Real were awarded a penalty which Karim Benzema missed. Boye scored the opener for Elche with a decisive header. Boye assisted Milla as Elche went 2-0 up, Real were awarded a penalty next as Modric made no mistake before Militao scored the second.

Records Unique records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Real have drawn their first game after a comeback (two goals down) since March 2017 versus Las Palmas (1-3 to 3-3). Pere Milla is the first player to have scored and also conceded a penalty in a single La Liga game at Santiago Bernabeu since Dani Parejo for Valencia in April 2017.

Duo Contrasting records for Badia and Benzema

Goal-keeper Edgar Badia was superb for Elche throughout the game. As per Opta, he made six saves in the first half against Real Madrid, more than any other keeper without conceding at half-time in a single game in the competition this season. Meanwhile, Benzema has missed his first penalty for Real in La Liga. Prior to this, he scored 13 successive penalties.