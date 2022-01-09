Benzema gets to 300 goals for Real Madrid: Key numbers

Benzema gets to 300 goals for Real Madrid: Key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Benzema has netted 301 goals for Real (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Veteran Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has achieved another major milestone in his career. The Frenchman has become just the fourth player to score 300-plus goals for Real Madrid. Benzema, who is in brilliant form this season, achieved the mark during the Real Madrid versus Valencia match in La Liga. Real extended their lead at the top with another major win.

Context Why does it matter?

Benzema has been in top form this season as he continues to rack up the goals.

He has been a top player for the club over the years and this is another massive achievement.

Benzema is one of the best strikers in the world and he is set to leave a rich legacy behind him.

His contributions could help Real win big this season.

Do you know? Benzema joins an elite list

Benzema has scored 301 goals in 584 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions. He has become the fourth player to reach this milestone in the club's history, after Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Raul Gonzalez Blanco (323), and Alfredo Di Stefano (308).

Numbers Benzema has 22 goals this season

(Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Benzema joined Real in the summer of 2009 and has since then dominated the scenes. He has scored in double digits across 12 successive seasons for Real. His best season was in 2011-12 - 32 goals. Benzema has scored 30-plus goals in two more seasons - 2018-19 and 2020-21 (30 each). This season, Benzema has netted 22 goals in 25 matches for Real.

Feats Key feats achieved by Benzema

(Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Out of his 301 goals for the club, 209 have come in La Liga. He is the 10th-highest scorer in La Liga. Benzema is also just the fourth Real Madrid player to score 200-plus La Liga goals after Cristiano Ronaldo (311), Raul (229), and Di Stefano (216). He is the third-highest scorer in the Champions League for Real after Ronaldo (105) and Raul (66).

Information Breaking down Benzema's tally for Real

For Real, Benzema has scored 209 league goals, 64 in the Champions League, three in the FIFA Club World Cup, 21 in Copa del Rey, three in the Spanish Super Cup, and one in the UEFA Super Cup.

Information Benzema has achieved this feat as well

Benzema has scored 22 goals in 25 games for Real Madrid in 2021-22 in all competitions. As per Opta, this is his second-best tally after first 25 games of the season in his career for Real (23 in 25 in 2015-16).