Sports Premier League, Leicester City stun Liverpool: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 12:34 pm 3 Mins Read

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring versus Liverpool

Liverpool's bid in order to challenge Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City. After 19 matches, the Reds have 41 points, six adrift of City (47). This was their second loss of the season. Mohamed Salah had a 15th-minute penalty saved before Ademola Lookman scored in the second half for Leicester to make Liverpool suffer.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

City could go nine points ahead of Liverpool as they face Brentford away from home tonight. Liverpool, who have a game in hand, missed a series of opportunities, including Salah's penalty. Salah, who has been terrific this season, missed a rare chance. Sadio Mane spurned chances as well before Lookman had his moment. It's an opportunity missed for Liverpool at a crucial juncture.

LEILIV How did the match pan out?

Kasper Schmeichel saved Salah's penalty as the latter then headed the rebound off the bar. Lookman scored the decisive goal of the game by powering his shot past Alisson. This was Leicester's only shot on target. The Foxes, who were without several star players, hung on to resist the pressure Liverpool created. Credit should go to the hosts for earning three valuable points.

Numbers Liverpool's run ended by Leicester

As per Opta, Liverpool have ended 2021 in the same way they started it, by failing to score in an away match. Jurgen Klopp's men had scored in each of their last 28 matches on the road in all competitions between these two games (75 goals in total). Liverpool have conceded the opening goal in each of their last three Premier League games.

Salah Unwanted numbers for Salah

As per Opta, Salah has missed only his second ever penalty in the Premier League. This is also his first miss since October 2017 versus Huddersfield. Prior to this, Salah had scored each of his previous 15 attempts from the spot. As per Squawka Football, Salah has failed to score or assist in back-to-back games for Liverpool for the first time this season.

Do you know? Notable feats achieved by Leicester

Leicester City are the first team to stop the Reds from scoring in their 28 games across all competitions this season. As per Squawka Football, Lookman has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Results West Ham win big; Tottenham frustrated

In the battle for the top four, West Ham enjoyed a stunning 4-1 win over Watford. Breaking their sequence of poor results, the Hammers have moved to fifth, four behind Arsenal. Meanwhile, Tottenham were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton. They are sixth at the moment. Spurs continued their unbeaten run in the PL under Antonio Conte (7 matches).