Premier League, Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0: Records broken

Mohamed Salah was excellent against Leeds

Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0 in gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane saw the Reds come out on top against 10-man Leeds. The game was marred by a nasty injury to Harvey Elliott, who had to depart. Pascal Struijk received a red card after VAR consultation. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Salah handed Liverpool the lead after tapping in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross. The visitors had a 1-0 advantage at half-time. Fabinho bundled home the second goal following a corner five minutes after the break. Elliott then suffered a serious injury as Leeds had too much to do with 10 men. Sadio Mane, who missed several chances, finally scored one in injury time.

Salah races to 100 Premier League goals

Salah scripted a special record, racing to 100 goals in the Premier League. He has taken just 162 games to reach the landmark. Notably, Salah is now the fifth fastest to 100 PL goals after Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry. Salah netted his 98th PL goal for the Reds and now has 128 in 207 games in all competitions.

Liverpool

Liverpool show their dominant nature

As per Opta, Liverpool had 30 shots against Leeds, taking their tally to 100 in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Liverpool are just the second side since 2003-04 to have had 100+ shots in their first four Premier League games in a single campaign. Chelsea had achieved this feat in 2009-10 (109).

Mane scripts this feat; contrasting records for Liverpool and Leeds

Mane scored his first goal with his 10th shot against Leeds on Sunday. This is the most shots he's ever had in a single Premier League game. Meanwhile, Liverpool scripted a unique record as since the start of last season they have scored more PL goals via corners than any other team (13). Meanwhile, Leeds have conceded the most from corners (13).

Liverpool maintain their unbeaten run, Leeds struggle

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start and have 10 points from four games, equaling Manchester United and Chelsea. Meanwhile, Leeds are yet to win this season in the Premier League this season and are placed 17th (D2 L2).