Premier League 2021-22: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 01:14 pm

Harry Kane won the Premier League 2020-21 Golden Boot award

The Premier League 2021-22 season will be starting this weekend. There are several top teams aiming to lift the trophy for which the journey is always difficult. Many sides have top-notch forwards who can go on to score a lot of goals and enhance their chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot award. Here we decode the top contenders for the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has won three Golden Boot awards

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants an exit but things might get really difficult given his contract and the valuation. Tottenham are also in no mood to sell their major asset. Kane has been a Premier League star, scoring 166 goals in the competition. He has won the Golden Boot on three occasions. Kane is expected to give his all and produce the goods.

Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku can make his Premier League return count

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of sealing a £97.5m move to Chelsea from Inter Milan. The Belgian striker has plenty of experience in the Premier League, representing Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, and Manchester United. Lukaku left United for Inter in 2019 and delivered in the last two seasons, scoring 64 goals in 95 matches. Chelsea are breaking their club-record fee to land Lukaku.

Salah

Mohamed Salah can lift Liverpool

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been a consistent force, bagging 95 PL goals. He has 97 goals in total (2 for Chelsea) and is set to break the 100-goal mark. Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards. The Egyptian missed out last season, despite netting 22 goals. He was one short of Kane. Salah could play a role in lifting the Reds.

Bruno

Bruno Fernandes can turn on the heat

Manchester United's number 10 Bruno Fernandes has been the best player since coming to the Premier League in 2020. 26 goals and 19 assists in 51 matches tell you his impact. Fernandes smashed 18 goals last season (third-highest). He will be expected to carry this United side. With Jadon Sancho joining United, Fernandes may get more help, moving forward in the final third.

Candidates

Other players who can fight for the award

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford netted 17 goals last season for the promoted side. With vital experience gained, Bamford will lead Leeds' attack once again and look to score. Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another potent striker who can be lethal. He netted 16 goals last season. Aston Villa will promise goals this season with two leading strikers in Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.