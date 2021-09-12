Daniel Ricciardo wins the Italian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sep 12, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian GP on Sunday

McLaren took the top two podium places in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula 1 race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as his team-mate Lando Norris finished second. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas claimed the third place. The race was marred by a terrible crash involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Here are the key details.

Crash

Verstappen and Hamilton crash out after collision

2021 F1 standings leader Verstappen and second-placed Hamilton had to bow out of the race after crashing at the first corner midway in the race. It was a miracle that nobody was hurt after the crash which saw Verstappen's Red Bull go right over the top of Hamilton's Mercedes. As per the BBC, the halo may have well saved Hamilton's life.

Drivers

Driver Standings after the Italian GP

Verstappen holds the lead over Hamilton and has 226.5 points. Champion Hamilton has 221.5 points after earning the extra point here for the fastest lap last week's Dutch GP. Bottas, who finished third, has 141 points. Norris is placed fourth with 132 points and is followed by Perez (118). Race winner Ricciardo is eighth with 83 points under his belt.

Teams

Constructor Standings after the Italian GP

Mercedes lead the Constructor Standings with 362.5 points and are followed by Red Bull, who are second on 344.5 points. McLaren gained big in this race after the one-two finish and are third on 215 points. Ferrari are placed fourth with 201.5 points. Their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and sixth respectively on Sunday.

Trio

Key feats achieved by Ricciardo, Norris and Bottas

Former Red Bull driver Ricciardo claimed his 32nd podium in F1. The Aussie international won his eighth race in Formula 1. Notably, this was his maiden podium finish in the 2021 F1 season. Norris claimed his fourth podium finish in 2021. He now has five in total. Meanwhile, Bottas claimed his 64th podium finish.

Views

Reactions from Ricciardo and Norris

Ricciardo said it's insane that McLaren won the race 1-2. "To lead literally from start to finish I don't think any of us expected that. I've just been a sandbagging SOB for the rest of the year! To not only win but to get a 1-2 - it's insane!" Norris said McLaren had an awesome weekend and they have been working towards the same.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Dramatic scenes as Hamilton and Verstappen crash