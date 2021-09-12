Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Gabriel Jesus: Decoding the key stats

Sep 12, 2021

Aubameyang helped Arsenal beat Norwich on Saturday in the Premier League

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been a vital figure at Arsenal, leading the line in attack. His energy, experience, and consistency are key attributes. Auba scored in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Norwich as the Gunners registered their first points in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has done reasonably well at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. We decode the key stats.

Auba PL

Auba's Premier League stats

In 117 Premier League appearances, Auba has racked up 65 goals and 15 assists. The senior striker has scored 52 goals with his right foot, nine with his left foot, and six headers. His tally includes nine penalties and a free-kick. He has accounted for 128 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork 10 times. He has created 19 big chances.

Jesus PL

Jesus' Premier League stats

In 135 Premier League appearances, Jesus has racked up 51 goals and 24 assists. The Brazilian forward has scored 26 goals with his right foot, 16 with his left foot, and nine headers. His tally includes two penalties as well. He has accounted for 138 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork 8 times. He has created 23 big chances.

Auba stats

A look at Auba's career stats

Auba represented Dijon, Lille, and Monaco on loan at the start of his career. He scored 14 goals in 86 matches across these three clubs. In 97 games for parent club Saint-Etienne, Auba netted 41 goals. He played 213 matches for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 141 times. At Arsenal, he has managed 89 goals in 152 games.

Information

Jesus' career stats

The 24-year-old Jesus started his career with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, scoring 28 goals in 83 matches. He joined Man City in 2016 and has represented the side in 199 matches, scoring 83 goals in all competitions.

Trophies

Both players have tasted success in terms of trophies won

Aubameyang has won one FA Cup and a Community Shield with Arsenal. He has also been a runner-up in the EFL Cup and Europa League. He won three trophies with Dortmund and one with Saint-Etienne. Meanwhile, Jesus has won three Premier League titles. He has won thee EFL Cups, one FA Cup, and two Community Shields. Jesus also won two trophies with Palmeiras.

Do you know?

Auba has earned several individual honors

Aubameyang won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2018-19. He has also pocketed two Player of the Month awards. He won Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2015-16 and the Bundesliga top scorer in 2016-17. However, Jesus is yet to win an individual award.