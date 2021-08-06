Bruno Fernandes vs Jack Grealish: Decoding the key stats

Since his move to Manchester United in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has stayed true to his £67.7m price tag. He helped United finish third in the Premier League 2019-20 season and was the best player in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has sealed a move to Manchester City from Aston Villa for a staggering £100m. His attributes are well known. We present the rivalry in numbers.

Decoding the Premier League stats of Fernandes

In 51 appearances in the Premier League, Fernandes has netted 26 goals. He has contributed with 19 assists. He has scored 24 goals with his right foot, one with his left foot, with the other goal being a header. His tally includes 13 penalties. He has registered 69 shots on target, besides creating 23 big chances. He has hit the woodwork six times.

Decoding the Premier League stats of Grealish

Grealish has made 96 appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League. He has netted 15 goals, besides contributing with 26 assists. The England international has 12 goals with his right foot and three with his left foot. Grealish has registered 51 shots on target and has created 26 big chances. The number 10 player has hit the woodwork three times.

Fernandes' career stats

Fernandes started his career at Serie B side Novara, scoring four goals in 24 appearances. For Udinese in Serie A, he scored 11 goals in 95 matches. For Sampdoria, he scored five times in 35 matches. He scored 67 goals for Sporting Lisbon next in 137 appearances. For Man United, he has 40 goals in 80 appearances.

Grealish's career stats

Grealish was on loan at Notts County in 2013-14, netting five goals in 39 appearances. The attacking mid-fielder played for Villa in the Premier League in the next two seasons. Villa were relegated to the Championship as Grealish made a mark across three seasons there. Villa were promoted back in 2019-20 and since then Grealish has done well. He scored 32 goals in 213 matches for Villa.

Decoding the success these players have achieved

Fernandes won three titles with Sporting and reached the Europa League final with Manchester United last season. He has won two Premier League Player of the Month awards and two Goal of the Month awards. Grealish won the Championship play-offs with Villa in 2018-19.