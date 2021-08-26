Pep Guardiola planning to leave Manchester City in 2023

Pep Guardiola wants to manage a national team

Pep Guardiola has said he is planning to leave Manchester City once his contract ends in 2023. Guardiola, who joined Man City in 2016, feels he will need a rest after seven years in charge. The 50-year-old Spaniard has revealed that his next ambition is to take charge of a national team. Here we present further details.

Experience

I'm going to have to take a break, says Pep

Guardiola said he wants to gain a new experience. "After seven years on this team, I think I'm going to have a stop. I'm going to have to take a break, see what we've done. And in the process, I would like to train a South American [team], European [national side], playing a Copa América - I want to have that experience," he said.

Quote

Guardiola wants to join a national team

Guardiola said his next step will be a national team if there is a possibility. "Next step will be a national team if there is a possibility. A national team is a next step," he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN.

Success

Guardiola has tasted success at Man City

At Man City, Guardiola has already guided the club to three Premier League titles. City have won four successive League Cup honors and one FA Cup. Guardiola became the first manager to win the League Cup in four consecutive seasons. The Spaniard has helped the Manchester club win two Community Shields, besides a place in the final of the Champions League.

Records

Records held by Pep Guardiola's City in the Premier League

In the 2017-18 season, Guardiola's Man City scripted a record for the biggest Premier League title-winning margin (19 points). His side holds the record for most PL wins in a season (32 in 2017-18 and 2018-19). In 2017-18, City set the record for the most away wins in a season (16). In 2020-21, City scripted 12 successive Premier League away wins (a new record).

Information

Successful Guardiola will relish a chance in managing a nation

Prior to joining Man City, Guardiola won numerous titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He is one of the most decorated managers in football. Joining a national side has been a long-term wish for Guardiola and seeing him manage an international side will be pleasing.