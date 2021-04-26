Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur, claim eighth Carabao Cup title

Manchester City, on Sunday, defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title.

They have secured their eighth League Cup title, the joint-most alongside Liverpool.

A late header by Aymeric Laporte gave City the winner in what turned out to be a closely-contested final.

Notably, Spurs won their last League Cup title in 2007/08.

Here are the records broken.

How did the final pan out?

In a surprising move, Harry Kane was named in the starting team despite carrying an injury.

However, he could do little damage in the first half as City controlled the possession.

The likes of Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling came close to scoring, but failed to execute.

In the 82nd minute, Laporte headed past Hugo Lloris to give City the all-important winner.

City claims eighth title; Spurs fails once again

As stated, City have claimed their eighth League Cup title, the joint-most with Liverpool.

They are just the second team to win the competition in four consecutive campaigns after Liverpool (1981-1984).

Since 2000, Spurs have ended as runners-up in five of their six finals across all competitions, failing to score in each of their last four finals.

Third French player to score in League Cup final

Defender Aymeric Laporte has become just the third French player to score in a League Cup final, after Louis Saha for Manchester United (2006) and Samir Nasri for City (2014).

It is interesting to note that Laporte scored his eighth goal for Manchester City in all competitions, with all eight strikes coming at venues other than the Etihad stadium.

First manager to win League Cup in four consecutive seasons

Pep Guardiola has become the first manager to win the English League Cup in four consecutive seasons. No manager has lifted the trophy on more occasions than the Spaniard (four, level with Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho).

Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a chance

Harry Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a single chance for Spurs in the final.

As per Opta, this is the first time he has done neither while playing more than 45 minutes in a game since September 2018 (vs Inter Milan in the Champions League).

Notably, Spurs attempted a total of only two shots in the match.