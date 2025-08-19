PM Modi to visit China for SCO summit: Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later this month, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval confirmed on Tuesday. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China since 2018. The summit will take place in China on August 31 and September 1. "Our prime minister will be visiting for the SCO summit," Doval said, emphasizing "new energy" in diplomatic ties between India and China.

Diplomatic importance Healthy and stable China-India relationship serves both countries' interests: Yi Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke about the significance of PM Modi's visit. "The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation," Yi said. He added that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves both countries' fundamental and long-term interests.

Border talks 'New energy and momentum' in India-China ties During his three-day visit to India, Yi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held extensive talks with Doval on specific border issues. Doval highlighted "new energy and momentum" in India-China ties during their discussions. He also noted that there has been peace along the border between the two countries.